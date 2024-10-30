Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 73.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 450,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,843,000 after acquiring an additional 43,373 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.88.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

