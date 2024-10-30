Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 45.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 968 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $46,727,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average is $96.85. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.