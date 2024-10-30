Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $111.65 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.35, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.05 and its 200 day moving average is $118.42.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

