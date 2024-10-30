Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 13.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Celanese from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $126.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.29. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $110.76 and a one year high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

