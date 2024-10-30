Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

