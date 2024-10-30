Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Argus cut their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

