Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases 192 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $1,888,088,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $222.90 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $226.75. The stock has a market cap of $640.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.02.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.