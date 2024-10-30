FY2024 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan Increased by Analyst

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 817,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,747,879. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 666,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 89,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,531,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,343 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.