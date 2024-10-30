Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director E Scott Urdang Sells 6,885 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) Director E Scott Urdang sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $345,351.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,968. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

E Scott Urdang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $385.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,910,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,074,000 after buying an additional 781,906 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,936,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,104,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,564,000 after buying an additional 350,250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,534,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,726,000 after buying an additional 341,492 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after buying an additional 253,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

