Genmab A/S (GMAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Genmab A/S to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, analysts expect Genmab A/S to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Genmab A/S Price Performance
Shares of GMAB opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genmab A/S
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.