Genmab A/S (GMAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Genmab A/S to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, analysts expect Genmab A/S to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of GMAB opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.