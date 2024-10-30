Gildan Activewear (GIL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Gildan Activewear has set its FY24 guidance at $2.92-3.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.10 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.68.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

