Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GL. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

GL stock opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average is $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.43. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 898.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

