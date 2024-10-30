Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 325 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 326.50 ($4.23), with a volume of 5422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328.50 ($4.26).
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPE. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 500 ($6.48) to GBX 440 ($5.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 423.25 ($5.49).
In other news, insider Nick Sanderson sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.51), for a total value of £25,362.24 ($32,890.99). In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Dan Nicholson purchased 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £10,944 ($14,192.71). Also, insider Nick Sanderson sold 7,288 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.51), for a total value of £25,362.24 ($32,890.99). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,169. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
