Guy Gecht Purchases 2,500 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) Director Guy Gecht purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.12 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,963.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $102.59.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $1.3687 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 166.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,279,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 798,759 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Logitech International by 86.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 552,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,349,000 after buying an additional 255,828 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $15,091,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Logitech International by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 450,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,615,000 after buying an additional 164,307 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

