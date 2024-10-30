Guy Gecht Purchases 2,500 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) Director Guy Gecht purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.12 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,963.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Logitech International Stock Performance
Shares of LOGI opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $102.59.
Logitech International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $1.3687 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.
About Logitech International
Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.
