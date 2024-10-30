Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $587.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.37 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 21.45%. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Insurance Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of HG stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 5.33. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HG shares. Barclays started coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

