Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $587.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.37 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 21.45%. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Insurance Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of HG stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 5.33. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile
Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.
