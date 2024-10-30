Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. The company has a market cap of $190.80 million, a P/E ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 0.55. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $28.16.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hawthorn Bancshares
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.