Head-To-Head Analysis: Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Augmedix has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Augmedix and Alibaba Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 4 0 0 2.00 Alibaba Group 0 2 14 0 2.88

Valuation & Earnings

Augmedix currently has a consensus target price of $3.09, suggesting a potential upside of 31.38%. Alibaba Group has a consensus target price of $114.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.21%. Given Augmedix’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Alibaba Group.

This table compares Augmedix and Alibaba Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $51.58 million 2.23 -$19.17 million ($0.43) -5.47 Alibaba Group $950.25 billion 0.27 $11.08 billion $4.29 23.27

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alibaba Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and Alibaba Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -46.23% -182.36% -43.21% Alibaba Group 7.31% 12.08% 7.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Augmedix on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

(Get Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao, a digital retail platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; Freshippo, a retail platform for groceries and fresh goods; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. The company also operates Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, it offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, the company provides elastic computing, storage, network, security, database, big data, and IoT services; and hardware, software license, software installation, and application development and maintenance services. Additionally, it operates Youku, an online video platform; Quark, a platform for information search, storage, and consumption; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency mobile app; and Tmall Genie smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.