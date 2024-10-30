Head to Head Comparison: GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) & Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN)

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) and Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GXO Logistics and Hafnia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics 1.35% 9.86% 2.91% Hafnia 47.30% 34.28% 20.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for GXO Logistics and Hafnia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 0 1 10 0 2.91 Hafnia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

GXO Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $66.91, suggesting a potential upside of 10.79%. Hafnia has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.78%. Given Hafnia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hafnia is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

This table compares GXO Logistics and Hafnia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics $10.36 billion 0.70 $229.00 million $1.39 43.45 Hafnia $2.97 billion 1.01 $793.28 million $1.57 3.75

Hafnia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GXO Logistics. Hafnia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GXO Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of GXO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of GXO Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hafnia beats GXO Logistics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Hafnia

(Get Free Report)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.