Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,828,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,117,000 after buying an additional 425,207 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,230,000 after buying an additional 98,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $384.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $394.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

