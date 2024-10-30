Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,500 American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 56.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in American Woodmark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 67.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $324,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,012.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $65.59 and a 12 month high of $106.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.61.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

