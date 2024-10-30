Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Short Interest Update

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 568,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hesai Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hesai Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hesai Group by 44.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.
Hesai Group Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ:HSAI opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Hesai Group has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $589.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.16.
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hesai Group
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.