Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Short Interest Update

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 568,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hesai Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hesai Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hesai Group by 44.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:HSAI opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Hesai Group has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $589.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.16.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

