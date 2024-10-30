HF Sinclair (DINO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HF Sinclair to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $64.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

