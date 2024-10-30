Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Michael Chi Sells 17,304 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 17,304 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $380,688.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $166,500.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $45,188.00.

HIMS stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Imperial Capital downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth approximately $604,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 67,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $6,790,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

