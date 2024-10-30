Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Michael Chi Sells 17,304 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 17,304 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $380,688.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 21st, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $166,500.00.
- On Thursday, August 1st, Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $45,188.00.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 3.7 %
HIMS stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Imperial Capital downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth approximately $604,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 67,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $6,790,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.