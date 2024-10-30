Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 2,339 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $54,171.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,694.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $47,738.99.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $38,593.50.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Soleil Boughton sold 2,345 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $34,354.25.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,334 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $40,378.20.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIMS. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Imperial Capital cut Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

