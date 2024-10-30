Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 2,339 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $54,171.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,694.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $47,738.99.
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $38,593.50.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Soleil Boughton sold 2,345 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $34,354.25.
- On Tuesday, August 6th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,334 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $40,378.20.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $25.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIMS. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Imperial Capital cut Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
