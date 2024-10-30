Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 106 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.3% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.2% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 45,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $222.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.76 and a 200 day moving average of $206.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $226.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

