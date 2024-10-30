Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE C opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.