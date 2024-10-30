Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $627,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $88.78 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $90.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average is $83.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.