ICF International (ICFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. ICF International has set its FY 2024 guidance at 6.950-7.250 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $512.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect ICF International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICFI opened at $169.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ICF International has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.22. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In other news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $563,805. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,805. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $437,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,661.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,785 shares of company stock worth $1,278,648. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

