IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2024 guidance at 10.310-10.590 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

IDXX opened at $447.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $482.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.13.

Read Our Latest Report on IDEXX Laboratories

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.