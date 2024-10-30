Imperial Oil (IMO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of C$2.04 per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.30 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 22.17%.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$103.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$72.03 and a twelve month high of C$108.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$96.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$99.25.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

