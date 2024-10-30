Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Down 9.5% – Here’s Why

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). 109,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 271,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.95 ($0.13).

The stock has a market cap of £16.01 million, a P/E ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

