Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Receives $32.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Insider Transactions at Informatica

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $227,486.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,686 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,037.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $227,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,037.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $268,295.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 142,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,875.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Informatica by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Informatica in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,327.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.06. Informatica has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $400.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Informatica Company Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

