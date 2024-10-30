Ingersoll Rand (IR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $102.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

