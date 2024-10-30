Inscription Capital LLC Invests $205,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $396.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $263.79 and a fifty-two week high of $397.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.