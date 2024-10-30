Inscription Capital LLC Invests $205,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
VUG stock opened at $396.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $263.79 and a fifty-two week high of $397.18.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
