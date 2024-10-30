Inscription Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,579,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,632,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,461,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,075,720. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock opened at $231.79 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $182.75 and a one year high of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.75. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

