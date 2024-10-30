Insider Buying: Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Insider Buys 49,653 Shares of Stock

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) insider David Holbrook acquired 49,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £496.53 ($643.92).
Oxford BioDynamics Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of LON OBD opened at GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.40. The stock has a market cap of £3.73 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 38.80 ($0.50).
