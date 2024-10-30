Insider Selling: Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Sells 36,430 Shares of Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 36,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $400,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,790,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,225. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 56,200 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $618,762.00.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,031.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

