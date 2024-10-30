Insider Selling: Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Insider Sells 4,134 Shares of Stock

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) insider William Lee sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,325 ($43.12), for a total transaction of £137,455.50 ($178,258.98).

Renishaw stock opened at GBX 3,265 ($42.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2,478.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Renishaw plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,950 ($38.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,500 ($58.36). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,481.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,726.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 59.40 ($0.77) per share. This is a boost from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $16.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Renishaw’s payout ratio is 5,714.29%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,500 ($58.36) to GBX 4,000 ($51.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

