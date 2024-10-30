Insider Selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Hicke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,914.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.47. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $76.51.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.08 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $1,434,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $1,443,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 21.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $14,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

