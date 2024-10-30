Insider Selling: Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $269,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,106. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $135.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.86 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.98 and its 200-day moving average is $126.57. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 35,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

