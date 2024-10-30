Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 80,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $232.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60. Insulet has a 1 year low of $128.68 and a 1 year high of $243.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.35.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

