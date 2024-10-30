International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 6,271.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,257 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $14,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $51.37 and a 52 week high of $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.