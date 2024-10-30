International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $21.59 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 11,516.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,020 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of LPL Financial worth $21,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,434,000 after buying an additional 738,509 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after buying an additional 275,286 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,329,000 after buying an additional 233,242 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,227,000 after buying an additional 183,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 298,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,779,000 after buying an additional 183,290 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $265.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $289.88. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.77.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

