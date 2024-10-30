International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $21.89 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 76,986.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,962 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $21,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,355.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $433.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.41. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.01 and a 1-year high of $548.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.