International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 7.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.80 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.20. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.80.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
