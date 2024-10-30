Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.