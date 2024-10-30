Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 913.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.