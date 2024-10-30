Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.88 and last traded at $48.88, with a volume of 327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $97,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.