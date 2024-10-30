iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBB opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.25.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.