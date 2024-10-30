iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 16.2% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $584.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $414.04 and a 12-month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

